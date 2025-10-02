“Bullets in Azad Kashmir: Pakistan’s UN Pledge Falls to the Ground”

Kashmir’s Crisis: Gunfire in Azad Kashmir Undermines Pakistan’s Pledge at the UN



By Syed Nazir Gilani | October 2, 2025



In the fragile valleys of Azad Kashmir, the sound of gunfire has raised troubling questions about Pakistan’s moral and political commitments. Just days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stood before the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, vowing solidarity with the Kashmiri people and praying for their inalienable right to self-determination, bullets fell upon Kashmiri bodies on October 1, 2025.

The prime minister’s solemn words at the UN resonated with hope:

“Through this august house, I wish to assure the Kashmiri people that I stand with them, the people of Pakistan stand with them, and soon, one day, InshaAllah, India’s tyranny in Kashmir will come to an end. Kashmir will gain its inalienable right to self-determination through an impartial plebiscite

under the auspices of the United Nations.”

Yet, only days later, the reality in Azad Kashmir turned grim. Lives were lost, and with them, the spirit of self-determination seemed to fall under the weight of gunfire. The contradiction is stark: how can Pakistan pledge peace and justice abroad while allowing bloodshed in territory entrusted to its care?

Local political leadership remained conspicuously absent. Neither elected representatives nor members of the Azad Kashmir assembly appeared to defend their constituencies. Instead, the chain of command fell into the hands of Pakistan’s military and civil administrators. Reports suggest that Pakistani forces, brought into the region, operated under the local sector commander, Brigadier Faiq. Critics allege that his misjudgment led to the use of live ammunition against civilians, a decision now casting a long shadow over Pakistan’s international standing.

Azad Kashmir is not enemy territory, nor a colony. It is a trust under United Nations resolutions and Pakistan’s stewardship. International law, as well as the UN’s code of conduct, explicitly forbids the use of live ammunition against unarmed civilians in such jurisdictions. To treat peaceful protestors as rioters or rebels is not only politically unwise but dangerous in the age of social media, where truth can neither be silenced nor censored for long.

The events leading to the tragedy were complex: a peace march by the Muslim Conference, joint political gatherings, the surfacing of controversial documents, and the appearance of weapons in the hands of some individuals. But none of this justified lethal force. Instead of engagement and dialogue, the military component chose confrontation. In doing so, it missed an historic opportunity to strengthen trust, peace, and community building values modern peacekeeping forces worldwide increasingly embrace.

History offers many examples of moral courage. American boxer Muhammad Ali chose prison over fighting in Vietnam. In Iraq and Israel, soldiers have refused to fire on civilians, calling it a violation of conscience. Azad Kashmir’s military leadership could have followed this higher path. Instead, the choice of violence has left not only bodies but principles in the dust.

Repercussions are already reverberating beyond South Asia. Britain’s parliamentarians have voiced grave concern, while Kashmiri diaspora communities express outrage over both the violence and the subsequent blackout of internet and communication lines. Pakistan’s media, accused of downplaying the tragedy, has further deepened public distrust.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s pledge at the UN now risks being undermined not by India, but by Pakistan’s own conduct in Azad Kashmir. The moral authority of Pakistan’s claim has been shaken, and its trust responsibilities questioned. The Azad Kashmir government, including its prime minister and 53 elected legislators, have failed to rise to the occasion. Their silence and absence have left the people to face both bullets and betrayal alone.

A Pandora’s box has been opened. The crisis pits the people of Azad Kashmir, alongside the Kashmiri diaspora and the UN framework, against a political structure that has failed them. Unless Islamabad urgently recalibrates its approach listening to the voices rooted in public interest and honoring its responsibilities as a trustee both Pakistan’s credibility and the Kashmiri cause may suffer irreparable damage.

The burden of responsibility is heavy. And history will judge.