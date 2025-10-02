Israeli Forces Seize Gaza-Bound Flotilla, Detain Greta Thunberg and Activists

Israeli naval forces have intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla en route to the Gaza Strip, detaining dozens of activists, including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, in a tense confrontation at sea, according to Al Jazeera News.

The flotilla, carrying humanitarian supplies and international volunteers, had been streaming live video as a precaution, fearing an attack. Organizers say that feed was abruptly cut as commandos boarded the vessels under cover of night. Earlier footage showed water cannons pounding the lead ship, the Yulara, while crew members clung to rails and shouted for help.

“This is an illegal attack on unarmed humanitarians,” flotilla organizers said in a statement. “We call on governments and international institutions to demand their immediate safety and release.”

The mission had drawn high-profile support in recent days. Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur for human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, urged Israel to allow the flotilla safe passage. Colombian President Gustavo Petro made a similar appeal, calling the activists “bearers of hope.”

Israel, however, vowed to stop the ships, insisting the volunteers were attempting to breach what it calls a lawful naval blockade of Gaza. Critics counter that international law obligates the passage of humanitarian aid, particularly in light of the deepening crisis inside the besieged enclave.

As of late Thursday, the condition and whereabouts of the detained activists remained unclear. Communication with the Yulara and its companion boats has been severed, fueling fears for the safety of those on board.

The Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for steadfastness, set sail with a message of solidarity for Gaza. Tonight, its journey has been violently stalled, leaving urgent questions about legality, human rights, and the fate of its passengers.