Berlin Declines Comment on Report of Covert Troop Deployment to Israel

Germany Silent on Report of Secret Pact With Israel During Iran Conflict

TEHRAN — Germany has declined to comment on a report alleging that Berlin secretly signed a defense agreement with Israel and deployed troops to the occupied territories during Israel’s brief war with Iran in June, according to the Tehran Times.

Both the German Foreign Ministry and the German Embassy in Tehran reportedly ignored or declined to answer repeated inquiries from the newspaper. An embassy spokesperson confirmed that the inquiry had been forwarded to senior diplomats, but no response was given — including whether the matter would be officially addressed.

According to information cited by the Tehran Times, German troops participated in Israel’s military operations during the 12-day conflict, which targeted Iran’s military, nuclear, and civilian sites. Berlin allegedly received financial compensation for its involvement and requested that the cooperation remain confidential. It remains unclear whether the Bundestag — Germany’s parliament — was informed of the arrangement.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for Iran’s parliamentary foreign policy committee, condemned the reported collaboration. “The fact that Germans helped the Zionist regime kill the Iranian people is not surprising,” he said, accusing Berlin, London, and Paris of aligning with U.S. and Israeli interests “even when it is against their own.”

Rezaei added that Europe’s influence on the Iranian nuclear issue had already eroded. “With the activation of the snapback, Europe lost its standing. We will no longer discuss anything nuclear with them,” he declared.

The report, if confirmed, would mark the second time Germany has been implicated in military action against Iran. During the 1980s Iran-Iraq war, Berlin was accused of supplying chemical weapons to Saddam Hussein. Germany has also been among Israel’s staunchest supporters during its ongoing assault on Gaza, a campaign that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.