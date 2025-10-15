Gazans Fear for Safety Despite Ceasefire as Israel Stands Firm on Hostages

Gazans Voice Fear Amid Fragile Calm as Israel Insists on Full Hostage Return

GAZA CITY — Days after a fragile ceasefire took effect, Gazans say they continue to live in fear, describing a landscape still marred by gunfire, deprivation, and uncertainty, according to BBC News.

“There is constant shooting in our area,” one displaced man told the BBC. “There is no water, no electricity, and no tents.” Others echoed similar fears, saying that despite the truce, safety, food, and shelter remain elusive.

The ceasefire, part of a phased peace plan, was meant to bring temporary relief to a population battered by months of bombardment and displacement. Yet, with infrastructure shattered and aid deliveries sporadic, the humanitarian crisis remains dire.

Meanwhile, Israel declared that it will “not compromise” on the return of all remaining hostages taken by Hamas during the war, insisting that “the mission is not complete.” Under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas was expected to release 48 hostages. So far, 20 have been returned alive, along with the bodies of seven others.

Confusion deepened overnight when Israel reported that one of the four bodies handed over by Hamas “does not match any of the hostages,” raising questions about the identification process and the fate of the missing.

Hamas announced later that it intends to transfer two additional bodies tonight, though it remains unclear whether further releases will follow.

For civilians in Gaza, the uncertainty feels endless. “We hoped the ceasefire would mean peace,” another resident said. “But it feels like the war never really stopped.”

As negotiations continue through mediators in Cairo and Doha, both sides remain locked in mistrust — and for Gazans trapped amid the ruins, the promise of calm still feels heartbreakingly distant.