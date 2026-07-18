Spain Battles Largest Wildfire of the Year as Thousands Evacuated

Spain is battling its largest wildfire of the year, as flames continue to sweep across vast stretches of land in the northeastern province of Zaragoza, forcing mass evacuations and stretching emergency services.

The fire, which broke out on Wednesday in the Cinco Villas region, has already scorched around 12,000 hectares. By Friday, officials said the blaze remained “highly active,” with strong overnight winds pushing it further across dry terrain, according to Anadolu.

More than 1,100 residents have been evacuated from several towns in Zaragoza and neighboring Navarre. Entire communities have been cleared as a precaution, while parts of the region remain under lockdown. Roads have been shut, and although electricity has now been restored, uncertainty lingers for those forced to leave their homes.

Firefighters are working around the clock to contain the flames. Around 400 ground personnel, supported by 19 aircraft, have been deployed. Overnight efforts focused on protecting homes in Uncastillo, where the fire came dangerously close to residential areas.

Elsewhere, the crisis is spreading. Another wildfire in La Mierla, in the northern province of Guadalajara, has burned about 900 hectares and triggered further evacuations and restrictions. Authorities have called in Spain’s Military Emergency Unit, with around 100 personnel joining the operation.

Near Madrid, a third fire in Lozoyuela has burned nearly 70 hectares. While its advance has slowed, it is not yet under full control. Police have arrested a man suspected of starting this blaze, and legal proceedings are underway.

Experts point to a dangerous mix of extreme heat, strong winds, and low humidity as key drivers behind the fires. A rainy spring has also left behind thick vegetation, now acting as fuel. Longer-term factors such as climate change and the decline of rural land management are believed to be worsening the risk.