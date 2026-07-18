‘Belongs in The Hague’: NYC Mayor Targets Netanyahu Visit

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has sparked political and legal debate after saying he is exploring whether he could order the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the city.

Speaking in an interview published Saturday, Mamdani said he is in “active conversation” with the city’s Law Department to determine whether he has the authority to direct the New York Police Department to detain a sitting foreign leader. Netanyahu is expected to travel to New York in September for the United Nations General Assembly, according to Dawn News.

Netanyahu is currently wanted by the International Criminal Court over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Mamdani said he believes the Israeli leader “belongs in The Hague,” reflecting a view shared by many critics of Israel’s actions.

At the same time, the mayor acknowledged legal limits. “Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that’s what we will do,” he said, making clear he would not act beyond his authority.

The remarks quickly drew sharp reactions. Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, accused Mamdani of fueling division and ignoring issues at home, including rising antisemitism. He insisted Netanyahu would attend the UN gathering and defend Israel’s position.

Netanyahu himself dismissed the threat, suggesting Mamdani should reconsider his stance and accusing him of sympathizing with hostile groups, an allegation the mayor has previously rejected. Mamdani has publicly condemned Hamas, calling it a terrorist organization.

The issue is not new. During his 2025 mayoral campaign, Mamdani had pledged to pursue Netanyahu’s arrest if he visited New York, describing him at the time as a war criminal. Now in office, he appears more cautious, seeking legal clarity before taking any step.

The controversy unfolds as Netanyahu faces mounting political pressure at home ahead of a key election, alongside an ongoing corruption trial. Internationally, criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza continues to deepen, especially among progressive voices in the United States.

Mamdani also used the interview to question U.S. policy, arguing that American financial and military support for Israel comes at a moral and political cost. Still, he emphasized the need to work with people holding different views, signaling a broader, if uneasy, political coalition.