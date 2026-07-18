Khamenei Says US Broke Islamabad MoU, Iran Suspends Commitments

TEHRAN, July 18 — Iran’s leadership has sharply criticized the United States, accusing Washington of violating the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and forcing Tehran to suspend all of its commitments under the agreement.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said the alleged violations have once again shown that the signature of the US president is “worthless and invalid.” His remarks came as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high, raising fresh doubts about the future of diplomatic engagement between the two countries, according to Mehr News Agency.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed that Tehran has halted the implementation of all obligations under the Islamabad MoU. Speaking to Iran’s national television on Saturday, he said the United States had effectively abandoned its commitments, leaving Iran with no choice but to respond in kind.

According to Gharibabadi, Iran had continued to engage in negotiations in the hope of resolving differences through diplomacy. However, he accused Washington of undermining those efforts by taking what he described as aggressive actions that violated the terms of the memorandum.

“The United States has nullified the agreement through its own actions,” Gharibabadi said, adding that none of Iran’s commitments under the MoU are currently being carried out.

The deputy foreign minister also stressed that Iran’s immediate priority is protecting its national security. He said the country remains united in defending itself and warned that Tehran would respond firmly to any act of aggression. He argued that the United States had already received a response to its actions and would not achieve its objectives through military pressure.

Gharibabadi urged Washington to abandon the path of confrontation and instead seek peaceful alternatives. He said choosing dialogue over conflict would be a wiser course if the United States hopes to reduce tensions.

The latest statements highlight the deepening divide between the two countries and cast further uncertainty over the future of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, as both sides continue to exchange accusations over its implementation.