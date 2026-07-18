Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban on Indian Aircraft Until Aug. 24

ISLAMABAD, July 19 — Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace until August 24, keeping restrictions in place as diplomatic and military tensions between the two neighboring countries continue.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced the decision on Saturday through a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). Under the order, all aircraft registered, operated, owned, or leased by India will remain barred from entering Pakistani airspace. The restriction applies to both civilian and military aircraft, according to The Express Tribune.

The latest extension continues a series of similar notices issued since April. The ban had previously been renewed several times, including until May 24, June 24, and July 24, reflecting the prolonged strain in relations between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Pakistan first closed its airspace to Indian aircraft in April 2025 after tensions surged following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people. India blamed Pakistan for the assault, an accusation Islamabad firmly denied. Pakistan also offered to support an independent and neutral investigation into the incident.

The diplomatic dispute quickly widened. India suspended the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty, cancelled visas issued to Pakistani citizens, closed the Wagah-Attari border crossing, reduced diplomatic staff, and ordered the closure of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The situation escalated further in May, when both countries exchanged military strikes. Pakistan said Indian missile attacks hit several locations, causing civilian casualties, while Islamabad responded with military operations targeting Indian strategic sites. The conflict ended after a ceasefire announced on May 10, following diplomatic efforts led by the United States.

Despite the ceasefire, relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors remain tense, with the continued airspace closure serving as another sign that normal ties have yet to be restored.