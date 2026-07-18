Austria Police Warn of Clipboard Scam Targeting Supermarket Shoppers

Police in Austria are warning shoppers about a rising scam targeting people outside supermarkets, after several incidents were reported in the city of Leoben in Styria, reported by Heute.

Investigators say two men approached customers in parking areas and inside stores, carrying official-looking clipboards with fake donation lists. They urged passersby to give money, often using pressure to secure quick payments.

To avoid questions, the suspects pretended to be deaf and mute. According to a local woman, they left abruptly when customers tried to take photos or alert store staff, then fled in a white Mercedes van.

Police say the so-called “clipboard scam” is among the most common forms of donation fraud. Criminals often use forged signature sheets and claim to represent well-known charities, such as disability aid groups.

Authorities stress that the money collected goes directly to the perpetrators, not to any legitimate cause. In urgent situations, people are advised to call the emergency number 133 immediately so officers can respond quickly.