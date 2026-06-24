Bangladesh-China Jet Talks Signal Shift in Regional Air Power

Bangladesh is moving forward with plans to acquire 24 Chinese J-10CE multirole fighter jets, a decision that could reshape the region’s military balance and draw close attention from neighboring India, according to NDTV. The deal is expected to be a key outcome of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s ongoing visit to China, where he is scheduled to meet top leaders including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li.

Officials say Dhaka hopes to finalize the agreement by August 2026 as ties between Bangladesh and China deepen across defense, trade, and infrastructure. If completed, Bangladesh would become only the second country after Pakistan to operate the J-10CE, the export version of China’s advanced J-10C fighter jet. Each aircraft is estimated to cost around $40 million, though negotiations are still ongoing.

For Bangladesh, the purchase marks a long-awaited step toward modernizing its air force and strengthening its aerial combat capability. But for India, the development carries wider strategic implications.

Security analysts warn that the move could contribute to a more complex regional air dynamic, especially as Pakistan already operates the same jets. New Delhi is particularly concerned about where Bangladesh might deploy these aircraft.

Attention has focused on the planned revival of Lalmonirhat Airbase in northern Bangladesh, just 12 to 15 kilometers from the Indian border and near the sensitive Siliguri corridor — a narrow stretch of land connecting mainland India to its northeastern states. Reports of possible Chinese involvement in upgrading the base, including new hangars, have added to India’s concerns.

Indian officials have acknowledged these developments but maintain that they are closely monitoring the situation. Bangladesh, for its part, has stated there are currently no plans to use the airfield for military operations.

The potential deal reflects a broader shift in the region, as countries increasingly turn to China for advanced defense equipment. As Bangladesh strengthens its military capabilities, the ripple effects are likely to be felt across South Asia.