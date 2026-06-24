Sniffed Out: Vienna Airport’s War on Drug Smugglers Yields 46 Arrests

Drug Smuggling at Vienna Airport: 46 Arrested So Far This Year

Authorities at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat have made 46 arrests in connection with drug smuggling operations in the first half of this year alone, police announced Wednesday. Of those detained, 40 have been transferred to correctional facilities. The numbers, while still significant, mark a notable drop compared to last year, when a total of 102 individuals were arrested and 93 were remanded into custody.

Seizures of controlled substances tell a similar story of ongoing — if somewhat reduced — activity. Nearly 400 kilograms of cannabis herb have been confiscated at the airport this year, compared to over 626 kilograms in the same period last year. Alongside the cannabis, officers have intercepted 151 kilograms of khat plant, nine kilograms of cannabis resin, 8.8 kilograms of heroin, close to three kilograms of methamphetamine, roughly two kilograms each of ketamine and cocaine, and 175 ecstasy tablets. Last year’s haul included more than 50 kilograms of ketamine, over 15 kilograms of cannabis resin, seven kilograms of heroin, approximately five kilograms of methamphetamine, and around four kilograms of cocaine.

Provincial Police Director Franz Popp credited the results to a spirit of cross-agency cooperation. “Through the dedicated collaboration of all involved authorities and organizations, we are succeeding in combating international drug trafficking effectively and making an important contribution to public safety,” he said. Officers are not working alone — drug-detection dogs play a vital role in the operation, sniffing out concealed narcotics hidden in luggage, freight shipments, and on the persons of travelers passing through the terminal.

Vienna Airport continues to serve as a front line in Austria’s broader fight against the international drug trade, with law enforcement adapting constantly to the evolving tactics of smugglers.