Iran Rejects Access to Nuclear Sites Without Final Deal

Iran has said it will not allow access to nuclear facilities recently targeted in strikes unless a final agreement is reached, pushing back against reports of possible inspections by international officials, according to Iran’s News Agency IRNA.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi made the statement on Wednesday, stressing that any decision on access to damaged nuclear sites or related materials would depend on future negotiations and concrete steps taken by other parties.

“There is no plan for access to the facilities that were attacked or to the nuclear materials,” he said in a public statement. He added that such matters would only be considered within the framework of a final deal, and only after key conditions are met, including the full lifting of sanctions.

Gharibabadi also dismissed reports suggesting that Iran had agreed to allow visits by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He said no meeting had taken place with the agency’s chief, Rafael Grossi, despite a request for talks during recent diplomatic contacts in Switzerland.

His remarks come after several media outlets, citing Western officials, reported that an understanding had been reached to permit inspections of Iran’s nuclear sites following the recent US-Israeli strikes. Iran has strongly denied these claims.

The deputy foreign minister further criticized what he described as attempts to shape political outcomes through media pressure. He warned that narratives built on speculation could not force policy changes, signaling Tehran’s resistance to external pressure.

The comments highlight the fragile state of ongoing tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, which remains a central issue in its relations with Western powers. Access to nuclear facilities has long been a key demand of international inspectors, who seek to monitor Iran’s activities and ensure compliance with global agreements.

For now, Iran’s position appears firm: any cooperation on inspections will come only as part of a broader, negotiated settlement — not before.