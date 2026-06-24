EU-Taliban Talks Spark Outrage Over Migration Push

European Union officials are facing sharp criticism after hosting a Taliban delegation in Brussels for talks focused on increasing the return of rejected Afghan asylum seekers, according to Hurriyet Daily News. The meeting, held on June 23, marked a rare and controversial engagement with the Taliban, a group the EU does not formally recognize as Afghanistan’s government.

The European Commission invited a five-member Taliban team as part of its broader effort to tighten migration controls and speed up deportations. Representatives from 15 EU member states joined the discussions, which were described as “technical level” talks and co-chaired by Sweden.

Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, who led the delegation, said the visit could open the door to greater cooperation. He expressed hope that the talks would help address the challenges faced by Afghans living abroad and build relations based on “mutual respect and common interests.”

However, the meeting has drawn strong backlash from human rights groups and political leaders across Europe. Critics argue that engaging with the Taliban risks legitimizing a regime widely condemned for its treatment of women and girls.

Cecilia Strada, a European lawmaker from the centre-left Socialists and Democrats group, called the talks “a shameful chapter for Europe.” She accused the European Commission of undermining its own values by opening dialogue with a government that restricts basic freedoms.

EU officials have rejected these claims, insisting that the meeting does not amount to diplomatic recognition of the Taliban. Instead, they say the talks are part of a practical approach to managing migration challenges.

Still, rights advocates warn that such engagement could damage the EU’s global reputation as a defender of human rights. They also question what concessions Brussels might offer in exchange for the Taliban’s cooperation on accepting deported migrants.

As Europe continues to grapple with migration pressures, the meeting highlights a growing tension between policy goals and principles, a balance that remains deeply contested.