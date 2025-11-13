Bangladesh Braces for Unrest Ahead of Hasina Trial

Tension Mounts in Bangladesh as Hasina’s Verdict Nears

Bangladesh is bracing for fresh political turmoil as a Dhaka court prepares to deliver its verdict on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 17, marking a dramatic turn in the country’s already volatile political landscape, according to NDTV.

Hasina, who ruled for 15 years before being ousted in August 2024, stands accused of crimes against humanity linked to a brutal crackdown on last year’s student-led protests that left hundreds dead. Two former officials; ex Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and ex Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are also on trial. Mamun has since turned state witness, while Hasina and Khan remain in exile.

From her undisclosed location in India, Hasina has given a series of rare interviews to Indian and Western media, sharply criticizing the Muhammad Yunus–led interim government, which she accuses of “endangering ties with India and empowering extremist forces.” In interviews, Hasina expressed gratitude to New Delhi for sheltering her and called for “free, fair, and participatory elections” before she returns home.

Her media appearances have provoked diplomatic friction. Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka this week, protesting what it called India’s decision to “harbor a fugitive” and allow her “a platform to spread hatred.”

Meanwhile, unrest is spreading across Bangladesh. Hasina’s now-banned Awami League has called for a nationwide “lockdown” on Thursday to protest her trial. Over the past three days, crude bomb blasts, arson attacks, and street clashes have rocked Dhaka and other cities. Authorities have deployed 17,000 police personnel and Border Guard Bangladesh forces to maintain order, while schools have shifted to online classes amid the chaos.

The Awami League denies orchestrating the violence, accusing the interim government of staging unrest to tarnish its image. Its Dhaka headquarters was set ablaze once again this week, the same building torched during last year’s upheaval.

As the International Crimes Tribunal prepares to deliver its ruling, the capital remains tense and polarized. For millions of Bangladeshis, Hasina’s trial has become more than a legal proceeding; it is a test of whether the nation’s fragile democracy can survive its latest convulsion.