“Integration Is an Obligation”: Austria Unveils New Refugee Rules

Austria to Require Refugees to Sign “Integration Pledge” from 2026

Starting in 2026, refugees in Austria will be required to complete a five-day orientation course ending with a formal integration pledge; a document affirming their commitment to democratic values, gender equality, and the traditions of Austrian society. Refusal to sign could lead to sanctions, including cuts to social benefits or even the loss of residency rights.

Integration Minister Claudia Plakolm of the Austrian People’s Party unveiled the policy on Thursday, declaring that “integration is not an invitation, but an obligation.” Those who wish to remain in Austria, she said, “must understand what this country stands for and what it never will.”

Austria’s integration courses began modestly as eight-hour sessions but later expanded to three days. After a pilot program showed success with a five-day structure, the government decided to make the longer version permanent.

The Austrian Integration Fund confirmed that the courses will be offered in intensive, five-day blocks. Participants will then continue with additional workshops over the next three years, some mandatory, others voluntary. These follow-up programs will focus on violence prevention, gender equality, and Holocaust remembrance, alongside opportunities for volunteer work, which officials describe as “a major opportunity for integration.”

The new curriculum will include five modules: German language and education, work and responsibility, state and democracy, security and coexistence (with an emphasis on fighting antisemitism), and belonging and civic engagement. Interpretation will be available in eleven languages.

At the end, refugees must sign a declaration affirming their respect for human rights, equality, and the rule of law, and their willingness to participate in society and the labor market.

“This is not a folk dance or Schuhplattler class,” Plakolm said, “but a democracy course on our free Western values.”