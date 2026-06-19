Austria’s Provinces Push Reforms as Tyrol Rejects Central Control

Tyrol Governor Anton Mattle has made it clear that decisions about the province’s hospitals should not be dictated from Vienna. Speaking after a meeting of Austria’s provincial leaders in Innsbruck, he said firmly that no one in the capital would be allowed to shut down Tyrolean hospitals.

The meeting brought together state governors to discuss a wide range of reforms, with another round of talks set for June 30. Mattle said the provinces agreed on 25 measures aimed at improving everyday life. Among them are plans to reduce taxes on volunteer work, cut back on European Union bureaucracy, and make cooperation between local municipalities easier. He stressed that regional governments are closest to the people and best understand their needs.

One of Tyrol’s most pressing concerns is the long waiting times at Innsbruck’s main hospital. Mattle said this is not a problem Tyrol can solve alone. Instead, Austria is working toward a nationwide system that will guide patients more effectively, helping them reach the right care from the beginning instead of being redirected multiple times.

At the same time, Mattle pushed back against any central control over local healthcare decisions. Rather than closing hospitals, he said Tyrol is investing in them. He pointed to a recent €174 million investment in Kufstein hospital as proof of the province’s commitment to strengthening regional care.

Energy policy was also a key issue. Mattle rejected the idea of dividing Austria into fixed zones for renewable energy. He argued that each region should build on its own strengths. In Tyrol’s case, that means focusing on hydropower, biomass, and solar energy, while wind power plays a smaller role due to the region’s geography.

Looking ahead, the provinces hope to agree on shared reforms in healthcare, education, energy, and administration. Mattle said the priority is to make government clearer and more efficient before focusing on cost savings, though he believes the potential for savings is considerable.