Gulf on Edge: Austrian Chancellor Signals Support for UAE and Israel

Austria’s chancellor Christian Stocker has issued a blunt warning over rising tensions in the Gulf, calling alleged Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates “unacceptable”, according to Heute.

Traveling to the UAE with a business delegation, Stocker met top leaders as fears of a wider regional conflict continue to grow. He stressed that Austria “stands firmly at the side of the Emirates,” signaling both political and economic support.

The visit comes days after a reported drone strike in the port city of Fujairah, where an oil facility caught fire. Emirati officials say their air defenses have been on constant alert due to threats from drones and missiles allegedly launched from Iran. Tehran has denied responsibility and accused the UAE of hostility.

The situation has worsened since recent strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets. The fallout is being felt across the Emirates, where attacks have damaged infrastructure and shaken the country’s reputation for safety. Tourism has plunged, with some estimates pointing to declines of up to 90 percent, hitting businesses hard.

During his meetings with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Industry Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Stocker said he listened closely to concerns on the ground. He repeated that attacks on the UAE violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Stocker also spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the chancellor, Israel views a nuclear-armed Iran as unacceptable. He said clarity is needed on where weapons-grade material is located and how it is being used.

Austria remains firmly aligned with Israel, Stocker added. A visit to Israel is expected before summer, where he may meet Netanyahu in person after an earlier plan was canceled.