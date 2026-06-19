47 Killed Hours Before Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Takes Effect

JERUSALEM/BEIRUT — A new ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect on Friday, but not before a fresh wave of violence left at least 47 people dead and 97 others wounded across Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, according to Arab News.

The victims included seven women and two children, highlighting the heavy civilian toll of the conflict. The casualties were reported after Israeli airstrikes and bombardments struck several areas of Lebanon in the hours leading up to the truce.

The ceasefire, confirmed by Israeli and Hezbollah officials as well as a senior U.S. official, was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. local time. The agreement was reached through diplomatic efforts involving the United States, Qatar, and Iran, following days of intensified fighting that threatened wider regional stability.

Despite the official start of the truce, reports suggested that military activity had not fully stopped. A Reuters journalist in northern Israel observed strikes continuing across the border nearly an hour after the ceasefire was due to take effect, with smoke rising from villages in southern Lebanon.

Tensions remained high after Hezbollah launched one of its deadliest attacks of the conflict, killing four Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Hezbollah would pay a “heavy price” for the attack.

Israeli officials said their forces would remain deployed in southern Lebanon and reserved the right to respond to any emerging threats. Israel also accused Hezbollah of violating previous ceasefire arrangements through repeated attacks.

Hezbollah denied those allegations, instead accusing Israel of breaching truce terms through continued airstrikes, ground operations, and attacks that have damaged homes and infrastructure.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun strongly condemned the latest Israeli strikes, describing them as a dangerous escalation that had killed innocent civilians and undermined efforts to secure peace. However, he said Lebanon remained committed to pursuing a comprehensive ceasefire through ongoing negotiations in Washington.

Heavy fighting before the truce centered on the strategically important Ali Al-Taher hill north of the Litani River. Hezbollah claimed it destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks and targeted Israeli troops attempting to advance in the area.

Since the latest round of hostilities began on March 2, Lebanon’s Health Ministry says 3,912 people have been killed in Israeli attacks, including medical workers, women, and children. On the Israeli side, at least 32 soldiers and four civilians have lost their lives.

While the ceasefire offers a glimmer of hope, continued mistrust and sporadic violence underline the fragility of peace along the Israel-Lebanon border.