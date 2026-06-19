Von der Leyen: Lebanon Stability Key to Middle East Peace

The European Union has called on Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that continued instability in the region threatens broader peace in the Middle East, according to Anadolu.

Speaking after a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the situation in Lebanon remains “deeply concerning.” She stressed that a stable and sovereign Lebanon is essential for lasting regional stability and urged Israel to avoid actions that could further escalate tensions.

Her remarks come despite a newly announced peace agreement in the Middle East that includes Lebanon. However, Israeli airstrikes in Lebanese territory have continued this week, raising doubts about how effective the deal will be in reducing violence.

Von der Leyen also pointed to wider developments in the region, describing a recent interim agreement between the United States and Iran as a breakthrough. She said it could help secure the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, and prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

At the same time, she warned that recent disruptions in the strait have shown how vulnerable the global economy can be. To reduce risks, she said, the EU plans to expand trade routes and deepen cooperation with Gulf countries and other partners.

The issue of Middle East stability was part of a broader discussion among EU leaders, which also included new sanctions on Russia, trade tensions with China, and economic security. European Council President Antonio Costa said the bloc is working to strengthen its independence and resilience in a changing global landscape.

Von der Leyen added that the EU will continue its current sanctions on Russia while preparing further measures. She also warned of growing trade imbalances with China, calling for a strategy that protects European industries while maintaining economic ties.