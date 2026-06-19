Italy’s Meloni Rejects Trump Remarks, Tensions Rise

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has strongly rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that she “begged” him for a photo during the recent G7 summit, calling his remarks “completely made up” and expressing open disbelief at his behavior, according to BBC News.

The dispute marks a sharp turn in what was once seen as a close political relationship between the two leaders. Speaking after Trump’s comments aired on Italian television, Meloni said she was “frankly stunned,” questioning why the US president would treat an ally in such a manner. “Neither I nor Italy ever beg,” she said in a message shared with millions of followers online.

Trump had made the claim in a phone interview with Italy’s La7 channel, saying, “She begged me to take a photo with her; I felt sorry for her.” His remarks came just days after the two leaders were seen speaking closely at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. Images from the meeting showed them seated together in what appeared to be a relaxed and friendly exchange, with Meloni smiling as they talked.

The contrast between the public images and Trump’s later comments has fueled tensions. Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani responded by canceling a planned trip to the United States, signaling growing diplomatic strain.

Meloni suggested that Trump’s tone reflects a broader pattern, accusing him of showing less firmness toward rivals of the West than toward its allies. Her criticism follows earlier disagreements, particularly over the US decision to go to war with Iran, which she has openly opposed.

The fallout has drawn strong support for Meloni at home. Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella personally called her to express solidarity, while political leaders across party lines condemned Trump’s remarks. Opposition senator Filippo Sensi described the comments as arrogant, while former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Italy’s dignity should never be compromised in its dealings with Washington.

Even members of Meloni’s own coalition were outspoken. League leader Matteo Salvini declared that any attack on Meloni was an attack on Italy itself. Others suggested that Trump’s remarks may reflect frustration with Meloni’s willingness to challenge US positions when necessary.

The disagreement also points to a wider shift in transatlantic relations. European leaders, once cautious in dealing with Trump, are increasingly willing to push back. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and others have criticized US policies, including military actions and foreign policy decisions.

Diplomats say this growing assertiveness reflects both political necessity and public sentiment. With elections approaching across Europe, leaders appear more inclined to defend national interests and distance themselves from Washington when needed.

What began as a personal exchange has now come to symbolize a deeper change: a Europe less willing to follow and more prepared to stand on its own.