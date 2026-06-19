Teen Gang Faces Trial in Violent Vienna Assault Case

Twelve people, including eleven teenagers and one adult, went on trial in Vienna on Friday over a violent revenge attack that unfolded near a subway station last year, according to ORF News. The case, heard at the Vienna Regional Court, centers on a brutal assault at the Aspernstraße U2 station that prosecutors describe as a planned act of retaliation.

The accused, aged between 15 and 57, were known to each other as friends, relatives, or partners. According to the prosecution, the group had a reputation for carrying out violent attacks, filming them, and sharing the footage among themselves.

The events trace back to October 5, when a dispute broke out after heavy drinking. Two fathers and a friend confronted three teenagers over their use of e-scooters. The argument turned violent, and one of the fathers was beaten and pushed down the station stairs, suffering broken ribs and a broken nose. Only one of the three teenagers is believed to have carried out that assault; a separate case is ongoing against him.

What followed, prosecutors say, was a calculated act of revenge. Angered by the attack on his father, an 18-year-old allegedly asked a friend to retaliate. The next day, a group of around ten young men tracked down the three teenagers at Wonkaplatz.

The main suspect was reportedly pushed down steps and beaten until he lost consciousness. His wallet was also stolen. The group then turned on the other two teenagers, who had only witnessed the earlier incident.

Prosecutors say the violence escalated further when one victim was forced to undress and was sexually abused. The attacks were filmed, with members of the group reportedly laughing and encouraging each other. Some of these recordings were shown in court.

The 56-year-old father is also charged, accused of supporting the group after the attack. Charges include aggravated assault, robbery, rape, coercion, and the production and possession of abusive images involving minors. If convicted, the defendants face between five and 15 years in prison.

The trial is set to continue on June 23.