Austrian Foreign Ministry Probes Scandal Over Obscene Blog Posts by Ambassador

The Austrian Foreign Ministry has launched an internal investigation into a scandal involving obscene blog posts allegedly authored by a senior diplomat, reported by 5 Minuten.

On Thursday, a commission appointed by Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger began its work, the ministry confirmed to the Austrian Press Agency. Led by her security adviser Thomas Starlinger, the team is tasked with reviewing security protocols and sensitive internal procedures.

The panel includes IT expert Georg Beham, computer forensics specialists, intelligence representatives, and both in-house and external legal advisors. Their mandate: examine the ministry’s IT security and its processes for disciplinary and employment matters. A final report, expected by October, will recommend measures to strengthen safeguards and streamline internal procedures.

The controversy erupted in July after investigative outlet Fass ohne Boden reported on blog entries written from the perspective of a woman named “Caro.” The posts graphically described sexual assaults and acts of submission to men. In the wake of the revelations, the ambassador—who had previously served as chief of staff to both Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and former Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein—requested to be recalled, citing personal reasons. Meinl-Reisinger accepted his resignation.

Cybersecurity expert Cornelius Granig has urged that the case be viewed in the broader context of a major cyberattack on the ministry. According to media reports, the login credentials used for the blog were leaked on the dark web in May 2019, just months before the large-scale intrusion. While the ministry later acknowledged the cyberattack, it never disclosed what information was compromised or how hackers breached its systems.

As the investigation unfolds, the scandal has raised troubling questions—not only about individual conduct, but about the ministry’s vulnerability in an era when a single digital breach can reverberate far beyond the walls of diplomacy.