Kashmir: JAAC Protest Paused as Talks Offer Fragile Hope

Muzaffarabad: Authorities in Pakistan-administered Kashmir appeared to step back from confrontation on Wednesday after the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) postponed its planned long march on Muzaffarabad, raising cautious hopes for dialogue in a region strained by weeks of protest, according to Dawn News.

The decision followed behind-the-scenes negotiations involving influential intermediaries, which officials say brought both sides closer to a possible settlement. The talks, held over several days, are believed to have received backing from senior political circles, helping ease tensions that had threatened to escalate.

In the districts of Poonch and Sudhnoti, where the protests have been most intense, calm prevailed during the day. Yet beneath the surface, frustration remains deep. For more than a month, tens of thousands of people including women, children, and elderly residents have gathered in Rawalakot and surrounding areas, demanding what they describe as basic rights, economic relief, and fair governance.

Large crowds continued to assemble at key points such as Eidgah Ground in Rawalakot, where families have maintained a visible presence despite uncertainty. Many protesters say the prolonged demonstrations reflect a broader sense of neglect, with daily life disrupted and livelihoods strained as the standoff drags on.

JAAC leaders spent hours in discussions with a mediation team that included figures linked to the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation. According to sources familiar with the talks, broad agreement has been reached on several demands, though a few issues remain unresolved. If finalized, the understanding could lead to an end to the ongoing sit-ins.

Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore signaled willingness to de-escalate, calling for peace and acknowledging the human cost of continued unrest. “Demanding one’s rights should not become a death warrant,” he said in a public message, urging restraint on all sides.

Addressing supporters, JAAC leader Umar Nazir Kashmiri announced that the long march would be deferred for one week to allow negotiations to continue, though protests would remain in place. He expressed hope that the pause would lead to a peaceful resolution.

For now, the region stands at a fragile crossroads. While the absence of violence offers a moment of ease, the underlying grievances voiced by thousands in Poonch and Rawalakot continue to shape the crisis, a reminder that lasting calm will depend on more than temporary agreements and empty promises.