Kashmir: NC to Hold Delhi Protest Despite Leader’s Death

Political activity in Jammu and Kashmir will continue despite personal loss, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday, confirming that the National Conference (NC) will go ahead with its planned protest in New Delhi on July 20.

The announcement came shortly after the death of senior party leader Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Omar Abdullah’s uncle, whose passing has cast a shadow over the party. Speaking in Srinagar after paying tribute, the chief minister said the decision to proceed with the demonstration reflects both party resolve and what he described as Kamal’s own wishes, according to Greater Kashmir News.

“There will be no change,” Omar Abdullah said, referring to the planned protest at Jantar Mantar. “He would not have wanted us to step back.”

The demonstration is aimed at highlighting concerns related to Jammu and Kashmir, though final permission from Delhi authorities is still pending. Omar acknowledged the delay but stressed that preparations would continue. Party leaders, he said, will travel to Delhi on July 19 regardless of official clearance and decide their next steps upon arrival if needed.

The chief minister revealed that Kamal’s health had worsened days earlier, with doctors expressing serious concern. Even then, NC President Farooq Abdullah had instructed party members to stay focused on their political programme. That direction, Omar suggested, has guided the party through this difficult moment.

Beyond politics, Omar Abdullah described Kamal as a figure deeply rooted in public service. A trained doctor, he continued to treat patients free of charge in Tangmarg even while serving as Jammu and Kashmir’s health minister. Over decades, Kamal represented several constituencies in the assembly, earning a reputation for accessibility and grassroots connection.

His death, Omar said, is both a personal loss for the Abdullah family and a significant moment for the party. The large number of mourners who gathered to pay their respects, he added, reflected the quiet but lasting impact Kamal had on ordinary lives.

As the NC prepares for its protest in the national capital, the mood remains one of both grief and determination, a reminder that in Kashmir’s politics, personal histories and public struggles often move side by side.