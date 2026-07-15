Spain Migration Plan Could Benefit Up to Three Million

Spain’s sweeping migrant regularization program is drawing far more applicants than expected, raising the possibility that millions could gain legal status while also fueling concern over oversight and public resources.

According to the Spanish government, around 1.2 million people have already applied under the extraordinary scheme. But officials and police representatives warn the real impact could be much larger. When family reunification is included, the number of people benefiting from the policy could eventually climb to as many as three million, far above the government’s initial estimate of about 500,000.

Under current rules, migrants seeking to bring family members must prove they have stable and sufficient income. Authorities say applicants must earn at least 150 percent of the public income index (IPREM) to support a two-person household, with higher thresholds required for larger families.

The program has also sparked debate over security and oversight. Police unions, cited in Spanish media reports, argue that the Interior Ministry has limited the role of law enforcement in reviewing applications. While officials insist police are still involved, critics say reduced oversight could make it harder to verify documents and identify criminal records.

The issue has gained urgency after a recent Supreme Court ruling. Judges decided that applicants cannot be automatically denied residency solely because of a criminal record if they are family members of Spanish citizens. Instead, authorities must assess each case individually, determining whether the person poses a real and serious threat to society. The court found that previous rules risked violating European Union law.

At the same time, officials warn of possible fraud, particularly in family reunification cases. There are concerns that organized networks could exploit the system by arranging false family ties through forged or purchased documents.

Authorities also fear the policy could place additional strain on Spain’s healthcare system, schools, and social services. A prior internal report had already warned of a potential “pull effect,” attracting more migrants than the country can effectively support.

Despite the criticism, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has defended the initiative as a historic step aimed at fairness, integration, and the recognition of rights.