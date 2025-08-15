Russia, Iran in Talks Over Small Modular Nuclear Power Plants

TEHRNA – Russia and Iran are in active negotiations over the potential construction of small modular nuclear power plants (SMRs) on Iranian soil, according to Rosatom chief executive Alexey Likhachev. The talks, he said, are progressing with the aim of reaching formal agreements in the future, reported by Mehr News Agency.

“Such negotiations are underway. I hope that sooner or later such agreements will be concluded,” Likhachev told reporters, as cited by the Russian news agency TASS.

Small modular reactors are designed to be more flexible and cost-effective than traditional large-scale nuclear power plants. They can be built in remote areas, scaled to meet varying energy needs, and potentially deployed faster, making them attractive for nations seeking to expand nuclear energy capacity without the extensive infrastructure demands of conventional facilities.

Russia’s state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, has been a key partner in Iran’s nuclear energy program, most notably through its work on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the country’s first and only operational nuclear facility.

Likhachev also highlighted Moscow’s long-standing role in the diplomatic and technical processes surrounding Iran’s nuclear program. He underscored Russia’s contributions to the formation and implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 agreement aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

“Moscow played a key role in providing both technical and diplomatic support to Tehran as the JCPOA was formed and launched,” he said.

While no timeline for an agreement was given, the discussions signal a continuation—and possible expansion—of Russia-Iran nuclear cooperation at a time when both countries face mounting tensions with the West.