Austria: Vienna SPÖ Clash Over Refugee Benefit Cuts

At a major party meeting in Vienna, Austria’s Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) found itself in the middle of a tense debate over how the country supports some of its most vulnerable refugees.

The issue centers on people with “subsidiary protection” status; those who are not officially recognized as refugees but still cannot safely return to their home countries. A proposal from the SPÖ’s Landstraße district is now calling for these individuals to once again receive full minimum income support.

Since January 1, 2026, the rules have changed. Instead of receiving the regular minimum income, many of these refugees now get only reduced “core benefits.” For those living in their own apartments, this means significantly less money for rent and daily living. Others, especially those in shared housing, often receive little more than a small allowance.

Supporters of the proposal warn that these cuts are already pushing people toward hardship. They say many affected individuals may soon struggle to pay for food, housing, or even essential medicine. The burden, they argue, falls hardest on those already at risk; people with disabilities, the chronically ill, single parents, and older individuals.

There are also concerns about the future of younger refugees. Those who have begun training or education programs may be forced to abandon them in order to earn money quickly, putting their long-term prospects at risk.

Describing the situation as “inhumane,” the Landstraße branch is urging Vienna’s leaders to restore full support. It is also calling for a nationwide agreement so that refugees across Austria are treated under the same rules, no matter where they live.