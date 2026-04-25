Is Israel silencing witnesses? Rising Journalist Deaths Spark Global Concern

The death of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil has drawn fresh attention to the growing number of media workers killed in conflicts involving Israel, according to Arab News. Khalil, who worked for the newspaper Al-Akhbar, was reportedly sheltering in a house alongside freelance photographer Zeinab Faraj when it was struck. Lebanese officials have described the incident as a possible war crime.

Her death adds to a troubling pattern. This year alone, nine journalists have been killed in Lebanon. In Gaza, at least 294 journalists have died since October 2023, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office, making it the deadliest conflict for journalists on record.

Press freedom groups, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, say many of these cases raise serious questions. They argue that some journalists may have been targeted because of their work, while the evidence used to justify such claims has often been unclear or unverified.

Sara Qudah, a regional director at the organization, questioned the circumstances around Khalil’s death. She also raised concerns about reports that rescue teams, including the Red Cross, were unable to reach the site quickly. Blocking medical aid to civilians, she noted, could violate international law.

The Israeli military has said it is investigating the incident but has not provided further details. Officials have repeatedly argued that some journalists are targeted due to alleged ties to groups like Hamas or Hezbollah, which they consider legitimate military targets.

However, critics say the proof behind such claims is often weak. In one case, an Al Jazeera correspondent was accused of militant links after being killed, but supporting evidence reportedly lacked verification. In another, an image used to claim a journalist’s connection to armed groups was later reported to have been altered.

Officials from the United Nations stress that under international law, civilians, including journalists, are protected unless they directly take part in hostilities. Simply working for a politically affiliated media outlet, they say, does not make someone a combatant.

At the same time, access to Gaza remains tightly controlled. International journalists have been barred from entering, with authorities citing safety concerns. Advocacy groups argue that this limits independent reporting and leaves much of the conflict unseen by the outside world.

As investigations into these deaths continue, few results have been made public. For many observers, the lack of clear answers only deepens concern. With fewer journalists able to report from the ground, the risk grows that critical facts and human stories may never fully come to light.