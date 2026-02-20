Austria Brought to a Standstill by Relentless February Snowstorm

Austria awoke on Friday to a nation muffled under deep, unbroken snow, as a stubborn low-pressure system sweeping north from Italy unleashed one of the heaviest late winter falls of the season. By dawn, alpine valleys and eastern plains alike lay immobilised beneath fresh drifts that transformed familiar landscapes into scenes of hushed disruption.

In the remote Lesachtal valley, accumulations reached 44 centimetres overnight, while the high-lying community of Schröcken recorded more than 30 centimetres. Even the country’s milder east did not escape: districts around St. Pölten, Bad Vöslau and Vienna’s western fringes reported up to 20 centimetres, enough to choke commuter routes and weigh heavily on roofs and power lines.

Snow continued to fall across Styria, southern Burgenland and the Karawanks through the morning, driven by gusting winds that piled drifts against roads and forest edges. Meteorologists, however, offered cautious relief: the system was expected to weaken by midday, with clearer skies advancing from the north and tentative sunlight possible in parts of the Mühlviertel and Waldviertel.

On the ground, the country moved in strained rhythm with the storm. Snowploughs laboured through the night to keep main arteries open, yet driving conditions remained hazardous. The A21 motorway was closed in both directions for hours, while west-to-east traffic on the A1 was diverted near St. Pölten, turning routine journeys toward Vienna into slow-moving detours. Authorities urged residents to work from home where possible.

Infrastructure faltered in places. Power outages darkened parts of Wiener Neustadt, and at Vienna International Airport flights were suspended through the morning after more than 150 cancellations. Crews worked to clear runways, hoping for gradual resumption by midday.

By afternoon, forecasters said, the storm’s grip would ease. But for a day at least, Austria endured winter’s sudden reminder of its alpine fate.