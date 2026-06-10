Austria Turns Cautious on Defense, Blames US for Fuel Prices

Austrians are increasingly uneasy about the future, balancing economic fears with a cautious stance on military and foreign policy. A new survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) shows a country more concerned with stability than expansion, and more skeptical than many of its European neighbors, according to Kurier.

Economic anxiety stands out as the dominant concern. Around 61 percent of respondents say they fear the impact of a major economic crisis. Rising fuel prices have added to this unease, with most Austrians placing the blame outside their borders. Nearly 59 percent hold the United States responsible, while 42 percent point to Iran. In contrast, far fewer blame the European Union or Austria’s own government.

At the same time, public support for stronger military involvement remains limited. A majority opposes higher defense spending, the creation of EU nuclear weapons, and the deployment of European peacekeeping troops to Ukraine. Opinions on increasing defense budgets are evenly split, reflecting a nation uncertain about how far it should go.

There is also strong resistance to deeper military ties with the United States. A striking 74 percent oppose buying more American weapons, while a slight majority favors investing in European-made defense equipment instead. However, most Austrians reject cutting other public spending to fund military growth.

Concerns extend beyond economics and defense. More than half of those surveyed worry about a potential new migration crisis. Meanwhile, the idea of resuming Russian energy imports divides opinion, with more people opposed than in favor.

On Ukraine, attitudes remain cautious. Only about half of respondents see the country as a partner or ally, while most oppose sending European troops. Support for Ukraine joining the European Union is also limited.

Despite this hesitation, 60 percent of Austrians believe other European countries would come to their aid if needed. Yet only a third say they would personally defend their country, revealing a gap between expectation and personal readiness.