Zelenskyy Confirms Strike on Russian Military Plant

Ukraine has struck a Russian military facility deep inside the country using its domestically developed Flamingo missile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, signaling Kyiv’s growing ability to hit targets far beyond the front line, according to Euro News.

According to Zelenskyy, the strike targeted a plant in the city of Cheboksary, about 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine’s border. The facility is believed to supply key components for Russian drones and missiles. Sharing a video of the हमला, Zelenskyy said Ukraine would continue targeting Russian military sites and energy infrastructure as part of its strategy to weaken Moscow’s war effort and push it toward direct negotiations.

Regional officials in Russia confirmed that Cheboksary had been hit, though details on damage and casualties remain unclear. Ukrainian military sources said the strike likely hit the VNIIR-Progress plant, which produces navigation systems and antennas used in drones and various missile systems.

The attack was part of a wider operation that also targeted oil infrastructure. Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region, more than 900 kilometers from the front, as well as facilities in the Vladimir region. These sites are linked to Russia’s military supply chain.

The missile used in the strike, known as the FP-5 Flamingo, is a Ukrainian-made cruise missile first unveiled in 2025. It is believed to have a range of up to 3,000 kilometers, allowing Ukraine to reach deep into Russian territory. Its development reflects Kyiv’s push to strengthen its domestic defense industry.

Zelenskyy has framed these long-range strikes as both a response to ongoing Russian attacks and a tool to increase pressure on the Kremlin. As the war continues, such operations highlight a shifting battlefield, where distance offers less protection and the conflict extends far beyond its original lines.