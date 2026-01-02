Austrian Chancellor Pledges Economic Rebound, Says “Austria Is Rising Again”

Austria’s Chancellor Christian Stocker struck an optimistic tone at the start of 2026, declaring that the country has emerged from recession and is poised for renewed economic growth, as he called on citizens to unite behind reforms aimed at securing long-term prosperity.

“Dear Austrians, and everyone who lives here, I wish you a healthy and successful New Year,” Stocker said in a New Year address that signaled confidence in the country’s economic direction. According to the chancellor, the year is beginning with what he described as a “gentle tailwind,” as economic indicators suggest Austria is once again on an upward path.

“Austria has overcome the recession,” Stocker said, citing forecasts that point to renewed growth. He said the improving outlook reflects the payoff from months of determined policy work by the governing coalition of the conservative People’s Party (ÖVP), the Social Democrats (SPÖ), and the liberal Neos.

Stocker highlighted a series of reforms introduced by the three-party government, including efforts to cut red tape and streamline administrative procedures. He also pointed to the most sweeping electricity market reform in two decades, along with a €1 billion relief package aimed at easing costs for households and businesses.

The chancellor emphasized labor-focused measures designed to reward work, including tax incentives for overtime and policies encouraging older citizens to remain in the workforce beyond retirement age under what he termed an “active pension” model.

“These were important foundations,” Stocker said, “but they are only the beginning.” He stressed that future policies would be guided by what he called his “formula for recovery”: inflation held at two percent, economic growth of at least one percent, and “zero tolerance for those who threaten our free society.”

While acknowledging that challenges remain, Stocker urged Austrians to remain patient and engaged. “There is still much work ahead,” he said. “It will not always be easy, and some steps will require courage and effort from all of us.”

Still, he expressed confidence that Austria’s recovery would succeed if pursued collectively. “If we tackle this together, the upswing will come,” Stocker said, framing the effort as an investment not only in the present, but in the future of the next generation.

He closed by wishing citizens and their families health and success in the year ahead.