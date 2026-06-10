India Protests to US After Tanker Strike Near Oman Leaves Three Indians Missing

New Delhi: India has summoned a senior United States diplomat in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest following a strike on a tanker off the coast of Oman, according to two Indian sources with direct knowledge of the matter, according to Dawn News. The incident has sparked concern in India as three Indian nationals remain missing after the attack.

The sources told Reuters that India called in Jason Meeks, the US Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi, to convey its dissatisfaction and seek clarification regarding the circumstances surrounding the strike. During the meeting, Indian officials reportedly expressed deep concern over the safety of the missing crew members and the broader implications of the incident for maritime security in the region.

The tanker was attacked in waters near Oman, an area that has witnessed heightened tensions and security challenges in recent years. While details surrounding the strike remain unclear, the disappearance of three Indian nationals has intensified pressure on authorities to establish the facts and ensure accountability.

India’s protest reflects the seriousness with which New Delhi is treating the incident. Officials are closely monitoring developments and are in contact with relevant agencies to gather information about the missing Indians and the condition of the vessel.

The episode has also renewed concerns about the safety of commercial shipping routes in the Gulf region, a vital corridor for global energy supplies and international trade. Any disruption in these waters can have far-reaching economic and diplomatic consequences.

As investigations continue, India is expected to press for a thorough explanation and swift action to determine the fate of the missing crew members. The government has assured that protecting the lives and welfare of Indian citizens abroad remains a top priority.