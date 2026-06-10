US Hits Iran with New Sanctions as Trump Warns of More Strikes

The United States has imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals and companies accused of supporting the country’s military and weapons programs, according to Anadolu. The move came on Wednesday, shortly after President Donald Trump signaled that US forces would continue launching strikes against Iran.

The US Treasury Department said it had blacklisted nine entities and individuals linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), its Defense Ministry, and the organization responsible for military logistics. Officials say these groups have helped Iran obtain weapons through international networks.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sanctions are part of a broader effort to weaken Iran’s military capabilities and disrupt its global supply chains. He added that the US would continue to act against those who support Iran’s armed forces.

Several of the targeted individuals and companies are based in China. Among them is Liu Boyu, identified as the head of a company accused of helping procure millions of dollars’ worth of weapons for the IRGC. Two of the company’s employees were also sanctioned. Other measures were aimed at firms in Hong Kong that US officials say have helped Iran move money and secure equipment through hidden financial channels.

An Iranian national living in China and a Chinese associate were also named, accused of working together to facilitate defense-related purchases.

The announcement came just minutes after Trump warned that US military action against Iran would intensify. Speaking at the White House, he said American forces had already struck targets and would do so again, following the reported downing of a US Apache helicopter earlier this week.

Trump expressed frustration with ongoing negotiations, saying a deal had been close but accusing Iran of delaying progress. Despite the rising tensions, he left open the possibility of an agreement, even as the threat of further conflict grows.