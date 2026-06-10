US Threatens Iran as Tensions Rise in Gulf

US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that the United States could launch strong military action against Iran if ongoing negotiations fail to produce a deal. Speaking at the White House, Trump said the US is prepared to strike Iran “very hard,” following rising tensions in the region, according to Arab News.

The warning comes after Iran reportedly shot down a US Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route. Trump suggested that a response could come soon, even as diplomatic efforts continue. “We want a deal that is meaningful, we want a deal that works,” he said, emphasizing that negotiations are still underway.

According to Trump, Iran has already agreed in principle not to pursue nuclear weapons, but a formal agreement has yet to be signed. At the same time, he revealed that the United States has been quietly targeting Iran’s oil trade, claiming that millions of barrels have been removed from the market. He linked these actions to lower global oil prices, saying they helped keep prices far below what they might otherwise have been.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also issued a warning, calling Iran’s actions “unwise.” Speaking from the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, he said recent American strikes were defensive and aimed at protecting US personnel. He urged Iran not to escalate the situation further.

Despite the strong rhetoric, both Trump and his administration continue to stress that their goal is a diplomatic solution. Hegseth said the president is seeking not just any agreement, but one that ensures Iran never develops nuclear weapons.

The situation highlights the fragile balance between diplomacy and conflict, as tensions remain high and the possibility of military escalation looms.