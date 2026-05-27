Vienna Residents Face Higher Water and Waste Fees

The cost of basic public services in Vienna is expected to rise again in 2027, with residents likely facing higher charges for water, sewage, and waste collection. According to a report by the Austrian newspaper Kurier, the increases would come automatically under the city’s valuation law, which adjusts fees in line with inflation.

Current figures from Statistics Austria show that the legal threshold required for a fee increase has already been exceeded. Under Vienna’s Valuation Act, public service charges are automatically raised once inflation passes three percent after the previous adjustment.

The latest increase took effect in January 2025. Since then, Austria’s consumer price index has risen by 4.4 percent as of April 2026, already crossing the required limit. Experts believe inflation could continue climbing before the official review date on June 30. Final figures are expected in mid-August, when the city may officially announce higher utility fees and possibly even increased parking charges.

The report linked the continued inflation partly to global tensions and the economic effects of the conflict involving Iran.

The expected increase has already triggered strong political reactions. Vienna’s conservative ÖVP party criticized the city government, led by the SPÖ and NEOS coalition, accusing it of failing to solve Vienna’s financial and structural problems despite record levels of debt.

Meanwhile, the right-wing FPÖ described the possible hikes as a “brutal rip-off” targeting ordinary citizens. Party leader Dominik Nepp called for the immediate abolition of the Valuation Act, arguing that hardworking Viennese residents are being unfairly burdened.