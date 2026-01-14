Austria Imposes Sharia Ban and “Values Charter” in Migration Crackdown

Austria’s government unveiled sweeping asylum reforms Wednesday, mandating that refugees sign a binding “values charter” and explicitly prohibiting Islamic sharia law in civil matters, a hardline shift championed by the conservative People’s Party.

The measures represent what officials call a “house rules” approach to integration, requiring asylum seekers to formally accept Austrian legal principles, gender equality, child protection, and secular governance before receiving residency rights.

“Those who come to us enter a society that has worked hard for its freedom and prosperity and resolutely protects its rule of law,” the government declaration states. “This order is repeatedly challenged by radical currents.”

The values charter evolves from previous integration pledges into a mandatory component of settlement, with violations triggering concrete penalties including welfare reductions. The initiative forms part of Chancellor Stocker’s “2-1-0 formula,” designed to protect legitimate asylum seekers while excluding those who commit crimes or pose security threats through violence or organized criminal activity.

In a particularly controversial provision, Austria will explicitly ban sharia principles in family law and civil status matters. The Justice Ministry has already established a dedicated working group to enforce the prohibition.

The government also announced aggressive deportation reforms, pursuing agreements allowing foreign prisoners to serve sentences in their countries of origin, relieving pressure on Austrian facilities and budgets. Future deportations of individuals without legal residence will no longer require the detainee’s consent, following international precedents.

Looking ahead to the European Union’s asylum pact implementation in June 2026, Austria plans establishing return centers in third countries near migrant source regions. Officials pledge these facilities will operate “within human rights frameworks” while enabling efficient deportations.

Syria presents a particular focus: Austria will create incentive programs encouraging Syrian refugees to return voluntarily before formal deportation orders, accounting for regional security variations within the country.

The package includes tightened association laws targeting mosques serving as fronts for Salafist radicalization, simplifying procedures for dissolving suspicious organizations and banning extremist gatherings. Austria will intensify enforcement against illegal foreign financing of radical Islamic institutions.

Interior, Foreign, and Social Affairs ministries will coordinate implementation, marking Austria’s most comprehensive migration restrictions in recent years.