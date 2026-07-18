German Leader Quits Over Surrogacy Row, Citing Conflict of Roles

German politician Jens Spahn has stepped down from his role as parliamentary group leader of the ruling coalition, following mounting criticism over his decision to have a child through surrogacy abroad, an option banned in Germany.

Spahn, a senior figure in the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), announced his resignation on Saturday, saying his personal life had come into conflict with the expectations of his office. “I have realised that my personal happiness… is not compatible with my political office,” he said, referring to becoming a father with his husband, Daniel Funke.

Surrogacy is illegal in Germany, a stance long supported by the CDU and previously defended by Spahn himself. Although German law prohibits the practice domestically, it does not prevent citizens from raising children born through surrogacy overseas, an inconsistency that has fueled public debate.

Spahn acknowledged the tension between his private choices and his public role, describing it as a “balancing act” that had grown harder than he anticipated. He also reflected on the tone of public discourse, urging for more humanity in political debate.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz backed the resignation, calling it “right” and “inevitable,” and emphasizing that credibility remains essential in politics. The CDU has reaffirmed its opposition to surrogacy as recently as February.

The controversy comes at a sensitive time for the party, which faces electoral pressure ahead of key regional votes. Critics argue that the situation risks strengthening populist narratives, particularly in eastern Germany, where the far-right AfD is gaining ground.

Spahn, once seen as a potential rival to Merz, has weathered past scandals. However, this episode appears to have marked a turning point in his political career.

Across Europe, surrogacy remains a divisive issue. While countries like France and Spain maintain bans, legal recognition of children born abroad through surrogacy is evolving, highlighting the growing gap between law, ethics, and personal choice.