Austria Police Bust International Drug Network After Years-Long Manhunt

Austria Dismantles Major Drug Network, 170 Kilos Seized

In a major victory for law enforcement in Austria, authorities have dismantled a large international drug trafficking network, seizing vast quantities of narcotics and arresting dozens of suspects after a years-long investigation, according to 5 Minuten.

The operation was led by investigators from the Stadtpolizeikommando Graz, who worked in close cooperation with international police forces. At the center of the case is a 30-year-old Austrian man from Graz, who had been on the run since 2022.

After previously being arrested in Graz, the suspect fled the country and managed to evade authorities for nearly four years. During this time, he reportedly hid in Croatia before settling in Slovenia. There, he lived under a false identity using forged Slovak documents and rented a house near Ljubljana.

Despite being in hiding, investigators say the suspect continued to run a large-scale drug operation from abroad. Through a network of couriers, mainly based in Slovenia, he allegedly supplied the drug market in Graz with significant amounts of illegal substances. Authorities believe he had connections to international drug cartels, supported by an accomplice who has already been sentenced to a lengthy prison term.

The breakthrough came on January 23, 2026, when the suspect was arrested in Slovenia following a coordinated effort between Austrian and Slovenian police. Just one day earlier, officers in Graz had captured his main courier immediately after a delivery, tightening the net around the operation.

Police estimate that more than 170 kilograms of drugs were distributed through the network, including heroin, cocaine, amphetamines, methamphetamines, cannabis products, ketamine, and thousands of ecstasy tablets.

The investigation, known as “Operation Haribo,” also uncovered a wide network of smaller dealers across Styria. In total, 25 sub-dealers were identified and arrested, with many already sentenced to prison.

The main suspect was extradited to Austria in February 2026 and remains in custody as authorities continue their investigations.