Iran Warns of U.S. “Betrayal” Amid Fragile Ceasefire Talks

In a tense moment for regional diplomacy, Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, warned that the United States may once again undermine peace efforts, raising concerns about the future of a fragile ceasefire, according to IRNA.

During a late-night phone call with Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian discussed recent developments and ongoing diplomatic talks aimed at easing tensions. He thanked Pakistan for its active role in promoting peace and praised both its leadership and military for their efforts.

However, the Iranian president voiced strong criticism of Washington, accusing it of breaking commitments and acting unfairly during negotiations. He pointed to what he described as provocative actions, including a naval blockade, which he said violated both the ceasefire agreement and the principles of the United Nations.

“These actions deepen mistrust,” Pezeshkian suggested, warning that repeated patterns of behavior could damage not only regional stability but also global security. He reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to defend itself against any threats from the United States or its allies, including Israel.

Despite the sharp tone, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran’s commitment to maintaining positive relations with neighboring countries, especially those around the Persian Gulf. He called for stronger regional cooperation, urging nations to work together without interference from outside powers.

Sharif responded by welcoming Iran’s approach to dialogue and cooperation. He expressed support for continued peace efforts and highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to playing a constructive role in the region.

The conversation comes after a two week ceasefire between Iran and the United States, brokered on April 8 to allow for negotiations in Islamabad. During those talks, Iran presented a plan calling for the withdrawal of U.S. forces, the lifting of sanctions, and greater control over key waterways.

As the efforts for talks continue, uncertainty remains, with trust between the parties still fragile.