EU Rallies Support for Palestinians as Conflict Continues

As conflict continues to shake the Middle East, European leaders gathered in Brussels on April 20 to show renewed support for the Palestinian people and revive efforts toward a two-state solution, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Representatives from more than 60 countries joined Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Mustafa for talks focused on stability, security, and long-term peace in Israel, the occupied West Bank, and Gaza. The meeting came at a time when much of the world’s attention has shifted toward rising tensions involving Iran, but European officials stressed that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must not be overlooked.

“We meet in the middle of a storm. But we cannot abandon the compass,” said Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot as he opened the session of the “Global Alliance for the Two-State Solution.” He warned that the conflict continues to affect not only the Middle East, but also global stability.

The European Union, the largest financial supporter of the Palestinians, reaffirmed its commitment despite ongoing concerns about governance within the Palestinian Authority. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said more must be done to protect Palestinian civilians and uphold human rights. She also called for renewed accountability and a stronger push to bring the two-state solution back to the forefront of international diplomacy.

Prime Minister Mustafa described the moment as both tragic and hopeful. While acknowledging the deep suffering caused by the war, he said there remains a narrow opportunity to move toward a just and lasting peace. He emphasized that Gaza must remain an “integral part” of a future Palestinian state, with governance eventually returning to the Palestinian Authority.

Efforts to end the conflict have seen some progress. A ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States in October aimed to halt the fighting between Israel and Hamas. By January, the deal had entered a second phase, including plans for Hamas to disarm and for Israeli forces to gradually withdraw from Gaza.

Still, with tensions high and the path to peace uncertain, European leaders made clear that they intend to keep the goal of a two-state solution firmly in sight.