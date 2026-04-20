Bulgaria’s Former President Scores Landslide Win in Dramatic Election Shake-Up

Bulgaria’s Radev Wins Big, Promises Stability After Years of Chaos

In a dramatic political shift, Bulgaria has delivered a decisive election victory to former president Rumen Radev and his newly formed Progressive Bulgaria party, raising hopes for stability after years of uncertainty, according to Reuters.

With nearly all votes counted, Progressive Bulgaria secured about 44.7 percent of the vote, enough to win a clear majority in the country’s 240-seat parliament. The result places Radev far ahead of his rivals, including the long-dominant GERB party led by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, which received around 13.4 percent. The pro-European We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria coalition followed closely with about 13.2 percent.

This marks the first time since 1997 that a single party in Bulgaria has gained enough support to govern alone. For many citizens, it signals a possible end to years of political instability that saw eight elections held within just five years.

Radev, a former fighter pilot known for his critical stance on the European Union and opposition to military aid for Ukraine, resigned from the presidency earlier this year to run for office. His campaign tapped into public frustration over corruption, rising living costs, and the failure of traditional parties to provide stable leadership.

Speaking to supporters after the results, Radev called the victory “a triumph of hope over distrust,” promising change and a renewed sense of direction for the country.

While his rhetoric has included calls for closer ties with Moscow and criticism of EU energy policies, Radev has also signaled that Bulgaria will remain on its European path. Analysts believe he is unlikely to reverse key decisions such as the country’s recent adoption of the euro or its broader commitments within the EU.

Among voters, reactions were mixed. Some expressed cautious optimism that real change might finally come, while others remained uncertain but hopeful after years of political gridlock.

Despite progress since the end of communism and EU membership, Bulgaria continues to face serious challenges, including economic pressures and a declining population. For now, many are watching closely to see whether this strong mandate will lead to meaningful reforms or simply a new direction in an already complex political landscape.