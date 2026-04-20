Austria’s Coalition Leaders Step Into Tense Budget Talks Amid Economic Storm

Austria Faces Tough Budget Talks as Coalition Leaders Step In

In Vienna, Austria’s coalition government is entering a critical phase of budget negotiations, as party leaders step in after more than a week of intense discussions over the country’s financial future.

On Tuesday, senior figures from the three ruling parties SPÖ, ÖVP, and NEOS are set to meet alongside Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer. They will be joined by State Secretary Barbara Eibinger-Miedl and NEOS representative Armin Hübner. While no immediate decisions are expected, the meeting aims to establish common ground on what is shaping up to be one of the most challenging budget rounds in recent years.

The negotiations have become more difficult due to growing global uncertainty, particularly the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which is weighing on Austria’s economic outlook. Marterbauer has warned that the government must identify around two billion euros in additional savings for the double budget covering 2027 and 2028.

At the same time, tensions within the coalition are rising, as each party pushes for costly policy priorities. The ÖVP and NEOS are advocating for lower non-wage labor costs, while the ÖVP is also calling for cheaper agricultural diesel. NEOS, meanwhile, wants increased funding for Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr, especially to expand early childhood education. The SPÖ is pressing for greater investment in active labor market programs.

A key sticking point is how to raise additional revenue. NEOS strongly opposes new taxes on wealth or inheritance, a stance the SPÖ appears to accept for now. Alternative ideas, such as increased contributions from banks, have returned to the agenda.

Proposals from the Fiscal Council, including slower pension increases, remain politically sensitive, especially with upcoming regional elections. Other measures, such as cutting environmentally harmful subsidies, have been delayed due to the ongoing fuel crisis.

Despite the challenges, time is limited. Austria must find significant savings to meet deficit targets, with a key budget speech scheduled for June 10.