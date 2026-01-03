Austria 2026: Higher Costs for Drivers and Transport Riders, With Limited Relief

Austria’s motorists and public transport users will face higher costs in 2026, as price hikes for highway vignettes, transit passes, and vehicle-related taxes take effect, according to new details outlined by the Austrian motorists’ association, ÖAMTC. While some tax relief is planned, most changes point to a more expensive year for commuters, according to “Heute”.

For car owners, 2026 will mark the final year of Austria’s traditional sticker-based motorway vignette. Adjusted for inflation, the annual vignette for passenger cars will rise to €106.80, while motorcyclists will pay €42.70. Short-term vignettes will also become more expensive.

Public transport riders are not spared. The nationwide “Klimaticket,” which allows unlimited travel across Austria, will increase from €1,300 to €1,400 per year. The steepest jump will be felt in Vienna, where the annual pass for Wiener Linien will rise by 28 percent to €467, or €461 for digital purchases.

Vehicle taxes present a mixed picture. The motor-based insurance tax will remain unchanged for existing vehicles, but buyers of new cars should expect higher bills. Owners of new gasoline or diesel cars will pay roughly €35 more per year, with only the most efficient or low-powered models seeing smaller increases.

Plug-in hybrid vehicles may also become costlier due to stricter EU emissions standards that assume lower electric-only usage in real-world driving. Fully electric vehicles, however, remain exempt from these changes. ÖAMTC advises consumers to calculate expected taxes carefully before purchasing a new car.

Austria’s NoVA purchase tax will continue to rise for many new vehicles, depending on CO₂ emissions, while remaining at zero for electric cars and many hybrids. From mid-2026, refunds on NoVA for exported or resold older vehicles will be eliminated, except for cars registered within the past four years.

Fuel prices will continue to reflect Austria’s national CO₂ levy of €55 per ton, translating to about 15 cents per liter of gasoline and 16.5 cents for diesel.

On the brighter side, the commuter tax credit will increase to €496, and the “Pendler-Euro” benefit will triple, offering €6 per kilometer of commuting distance, regardless of transport mode. Employees charging electric company cars at home may also receive tax-free reimbursement of up to 32.8 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2026.

