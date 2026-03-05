Austria Joins Four EU Partners to Launch ‘Return Hubs’ for Faster Deportations

It’s a sign of how seriously some European governments are taking migration pressures these days. On Thursday in Brussels, interior ministers from Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Greece sat down and hammered out a real, step by step plan, a roadmap to get “return hubs” up and running outside the EU borders, according to Austrian Press Agency.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner didn’t mince words after the meeting. “We’re moving from talk to actual implementation,” he said, explaining they’re focusing on joint asylum processing and return centers beyond Europe. The idea, backed by reports in German media like Bild, is to create facilities where people with final deportation orders can be held, sometimes just briefly as a transit stop, sometimes longer before heading back to their home countries.

German Minister Alexander Dobrindt put it bluntly: effective returns are essential, and these hubs would open new paths while sending a clear message that irregular migration won’t be tolerated. No specific host countries have been named yet, but the plan ties into the EU’s upcoming Asylum and Migration Pact, rolling out fully in June 2026.

The five countries have been meeting informally for months, driven by a shared goal to act fast. They’ve built in safeguards too, any deal with a third country must respect basic human rights standards, partly to address sharp criticism from rights groups worried about potential abuses.

At the same council meeting, attention also turned to Iran amid ongoing conflict there. Karner and EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner reassured everyone: no major refugee waves are heading toward Europe right now. In fact, some movements seem to be going the other way, like from Lebanon toward Syria.

Still, the ministers stressed the EU is much better prepared than in 2015, with stronger borders, new rules, and close ties to neighbors like Turkey, which has sealed its border with Iran. The bigger worry, they said, is the risk of lone attackers inspired by radicals, especially with terror alerts already high in places like Austria.

Meanwhile, Austria’s far-right FPÖ is sounding the alarm, demanding no Iranian refugees be accepted and even calling to scrap parts of the EU migration pact altogether. For now, though, the focus remains on making returns quicker and more certain, part of a broader effort to regain control over Europe’s borders in uncertain times.