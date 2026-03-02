Austria Issues Urgent Travel Warning as Middle East Crisis Endangers Citizens

Austria has issued its highest-level travel warning for ten Middle Eastern countries, urging citizens in the region to stay indoors as violence and instability intensify, according to 5 Minuten. Officials say the security situation has become so dangerous that being outside is no longer considered safe in several areas.

The alert covers Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates. Austrians are strongly advised not to travel to these countries under any circumstances. Only Oman and Saudi Arabia remain outside the current warning list. The decision came within hours of the latest escalation in the Middle East, prompting Austria’s foreign minister to convene a permanent crisis task force now working daily to protect nationals abroad.

Thousands of Austrians live, work, or travel across the affected region, and authorities say their safety is the government’s top priority. Citizens there are being urged to register their presence through Austria’s travel database so officials can locate and assist them if needed. The system has seen an extraordinary surge in demand, with dozens of logins per second at peak times as worried families and travelers sought to provide their details.

Consular teams are focusing first on the most vulnerable including pregnant women, the ill, and elderly travelers. Several urgent rescues have already been carried out, including the evacuation of a heavily pregnant woman and the recovery of vital insulin from airport luggage for a diabetic citizen. In the United Arab Emirates, departures have been arranged for around seventy at-risk Austrians, though widespread airspace closures and flight disruptions continue to leave many stranded.

For those still in the region, Austria’s message is stark and personal: remain inside and follow local authorities without exception. Emergency hotlines are operating around the clock, with reinforced staff in Vienna and at embassies worldwide. Officials stress that help is always available, even in the middle of the night, as Austria works urgently to keep its citizens safe amid a widening regional crisis.