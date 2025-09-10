Wizz Air to Exit Vienna by 2026, Citing Rising Costs

Wizz Air, one of Europe’s leading low-cost airlines, is pulling out of Vienna after nearly a decade of operations, citing rising costs and a renewed focus on its core markets. The move will end all flights from Vienna International Airport by March 2026.

The Hungarian carrier established its base in Vienna in 2018 and grew to serve 28 routes across 20 countries. But in a statement this week, the company said a “strategic review” had concluded that the Austrian hub was no longer viable.

The phaseout will begin on October 26 of this year, when two of the five Airbus A321neo aircraft stationed in Vienna will be redeployed. That will immediately halt flights to Bilbao, Spain, and London Gatwick. The remaining three aircraft will continue to operate until March 15, 2026, when Wizz Air will formally close its Austrian operations.

The airline pointed to significantly higher airport charges, government taxes, and ground handling costs in Austria compared with its other markets, noting that Bratislava in Slovakia and Budapest in Hungary remain cheaper alternatives for travelers. Passengers holding tickets beyond the cutoff dates will be contacted directly and offered rebookings or refunds, including a 120 percent credit option.

About 254 Vienna-based employees will also be affected. Wizz Air said it will offer support, including transfers to other bases or positions elsewhere in the company.

Vienna Airport, while voicing regret at the decision, defended its fee structure, noting that charges are the same for all carriers and are scheduled to drop by up to five percent in January 2026. Airport officials pointed instead to Austria’s aviation tax—absent in both Hungary and Slovakia—as a factor undermining competitiveness.

The withdrawal marks a setback for Vienna’s ambitions as a hub for budget travel, underscoring how low-cost airlines remain highly sensitive to cost structures in an increasingly competitive market.