Afghan Taliban Allege U.S. Drones Violating Airspace Through Pakistan

Kabul, Nov. 2 — The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has accused the United States of violating Afghan airspace by operating drones that transit through Pakistani territory, according to spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, according to TOLOnews.

In an interview with TOLOnews, Mujahid confirmed that American drones are flying over Afghanistan via Pakistan, a move he said infringes on Afghan sovereignty. “This must not happen,” he said, noting that Pakistan is unable to stop the incursions, reflecting “a form of incapability” on Islamabad’s part.

Mujahid also hinted that certain elements within Pakistan, allegedly backed by global powers, may be fueling tensions between Kabul and Islamabad. While he did not name specific countries, he suggested that some actors with past ambitions in Afghanistan, including claims on Bagram, are now attempting to provoke regional instability.

“We stand firm against any conspiracy and won’t allow misguided ambitions to become reality in the region,” he stated.

The spokesman emphasized that the only unresolved issue in recent talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan concerns the Tehrik i Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Islamabad has requested that the Islamic Emirate control TTP activity within Pakistan, a demand Mujahid said exceeds Kabul’s authority.

“We do not allow TTP to operate against any country from Afghan soil,” Mujahid explained. “But Pakistan is now asking us to control TTP inside Pakistan, which is beyond our jurisdiction.”

He stressed that contrary to Pakistani claims, TTP is not affiliated with the Islamic Emirate and is instead a product of Pakistan’s internal policies in its tribal regions.

Mujahid’s comments underscore persistent friction over sovereignty and cross-border security, reflecting the fragile balance in relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan amid broader regional dynamics.