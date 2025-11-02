India’s “Bahubali” Rocket Lifts Heaviest Satellite, Marks New ISRO Milestone

Sriharikota, Nov. 2 — The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has once again etched its name into the record books. On Sunday, its new-generation LVM3-M5 rocket affectionately dubbed “Bahubali” for its immense power; successfully placed the CMS-03 communication satellite, weighing 4,410 kilograms, into its intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), according to “Greater Kashmir News”.

The launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre marked a milestone for India’s growing self-reliance in heavy-lift space technology. With this mission, ISRO demonstrated that its homegrown rocket can now carry payloads of up to 4,000 kilograms to GTO, a task once outsourced to European launch provider Arianespace.

“The 4,410-kilogram satellite has been precisely injected,” announced ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan, hailing the flawless performance of the LVM3. “This is yet another proud moment for the nation another shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).”

CMS-03, a multi-band communication satellite, will provide advanced telecom and data services across India and vast surrounding ocean regions. It replaces the GSAT-7 series launched in 2013 and is designed for a 15-year operational life.

Narayanan lauded the perseverance of ISRO scientists who battled unfavorable weather to ensure mission success. He noted that all eight LVM3 launches, including experimental flights have achieved a 100 percent success rate.

The LVM3, also known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-III (GSLV Mk-III), is India’s most powerful rocket, featuring two S200 solid boosters, a liquid L110 core stage, and a C25 cryogenic upper stage developed entirely with indigenous technology. It was the same launch vehicle that carried the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made India the first nation to land near the lunar South Pole in 2023.

Looking ahead, the human-rated version of this rocket, the HLVM3, will be used for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission, the country’s first crewed spaceflight.

As the roar of the Bahubali faded over Sriharikota, it carried with it not just a satellite but a message that India’s space ambitions are soaring higher, heavier, and entirely its own.