Austria’s Unemployment Rises Again as Economic Gloom Deepens

Austria Faces Persistent Rise in Unemployment Amid Lingering Economic Weakness

Austria’s job market continues to feel the chill of a sluggish economy. At the end of October, roughly 388,000 people were registered as unemployed or in training with the country’s Public Employment Service (AMS). Compared with the same month a year ago, that figure represents an increase of about 16,500 individuals, or 4.4 percent. The national unemployment rate edged up 0.4 percentage points to 7.2 percent, according to AMS data released Monday.

The rise marks the 31st consecutive month of increasing unemployment since April 2023—an unbroken streak reflecting a deeper structural slowdown. “An end to the recession is only slowly coming into view, but the momentum falls short of earlier recoveries,” said AMS board member Petra Draxl in a statement.

Draxl warned that weak international demand, combined with persistent inflation, continues to weigh on Austria’s economic prospects. “We expect unemployment to rise further through the first half of 2026, with only a gradual improvement from midyear,” she added.

Economists note that Austria’s labor market, once a model of post-pandemic resilience, is now struggling under the pressure of fading export demand and cautious consumer spending. While modest growth is anticipated later next year, the current stagnation suggests that the path to recovery will be longer and more fragile than hoped.